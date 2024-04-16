YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), April 15 through April 19 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

YFD says emergency dispatchers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the Yuma community and "are an unseen vital link in the emergency services."

YFD also says from answering distressed 911 calls to dispatching first responders, "emergency dispatchers demonstrate exceptional professionalism and resilience on a daily basis."

Furthermore, YFD says, "Their dedication and commitment to public safety make a profound difference in the lives and wellbeing of our community."