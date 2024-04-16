Skip to Content
Local News

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

MGN
By
today at 10:56 AM
Published 11:05 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), April 15 through April 19 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

YFD says emergency dispatchers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the Yuma community and "are an unseen vital link in the emergency services."

YFD also says from answering distressed 911 calls to dispatching first responders, "emergency dispatchers demonstrate exceptional professionalism and resilience on a daily basis."

Furthermore, YFD says, "Their dedication and commitment to public safety make a profound difference in the lives and wellbeing of our community."

004-Telecommunicators-WeekDownload

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content