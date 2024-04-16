Local law enforcement agencies to participate in Torch Run 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement agencies around Yuma will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Speical Olympics.

In a press release sent by the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the event "will return as a relay with each agency carrying and passing on the Flame of Hope."

YPD says the relay will begin in San Luis, at Main Street and Urtuzuastegui at 6:00am, on Thursday, April 25, and conclude at 201 N. 4th Avenue in Yuma at the Colorado River State Historic Park at approximately 10:00am.

YPD also says the torch run is to help raise funds for the Special Olympics Athletes of Yuma, and they will be joining the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Somerton Police Department (SPD), and San Luis Police Department (SLPD) in the run.

