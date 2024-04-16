33rd Annual Four Valleys of the Sun Open Karate Championship taking place next week

(KYMA, KECY) - The 33rd Annual Four Valleys of the Sun Open Karate Championship is taking place next weekend.

In a press release, the tournament will take place in Southwest High School in El Centro on Saturday, April 27, with more than 30 dojos from four different valleys, Imperial, Coachella, Yuma and Mexicali, participating in the tournament.

The press release also says the objective is to promote "karate competition and community engagement," with the competition being divided into three events: Weapons, Kata and Sparring.

There is also an exhibition of karate for people with special needs, according to the press release.

Registration will open at 8:00am at Southwest High on the day of the tournament. However, if you want to pre-register for the tournament, you can do so at K.W. Karate/Tae Kwon Do Center, located at 501 Broadway in El Centro, from Monday to Friday at 5:30pm to 9:00pm, before April 25.

General admission is $10, but for competitors, according to the press release, it will depend on the number of events they wish to participate in the tournament.

To learn more about the tournament, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.