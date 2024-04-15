AWC Welding qualifies for SkillsUSA Welding Nationals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) welding program will be competing in two SkillsUSA welding categories on the national level.

Sergio Ozuna, a member of the welding team, was able to express what making it to finals meant to him.

"It's incredible. I guess you could say I still don’t like believe it, you know. We won and we’re representing Arizona and Yuma, you know, just a little place and we're going to go to the national level," said Sergio Ozuna, a member of on the team fabrication.

The first competition is team fabrication, where the local welders took first place at the state level.

"If you work hard, you can achieve anything that you put your mind to. We worked really hard to put in time to get where we were," said Alexis Ornelas, another member on the fabrication team.

The second is a solo competition where Rose Rivera will be competing in welding sculpture.

Rivera has previously made nationals before, but this time she's doing it in a solo competition, which has her feeling a bit on the edge.

"A little nervous because I'm the only college from Arizona that's going, and there's other colleges in other states that are going," Rivera expressed.

However, the team is facing some major adversity that may put their attendance of the event in jeopardy.

"We're left with pretty much nothing so the biggest thing is funding and we are depending on the community and anything that we can get from anyone to be able to raise about $15,000 to go to nationals," said Katelynn Babb, an advisor.

The National Finals are set to take place from June 24 to June 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.