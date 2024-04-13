Witness describes police shooting that hospitalized man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said that officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Magnolia Avenue and 10th Street at around 7:10am.

Police say they received a call that an individual was being disorderly and threatening to kill occupants and their dog.

"Officers attempted several times to utilize less lethal options in attempt to stop the subject from advancing to the occupied homes," said Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity in a pre-recorded video uploaded to Facebook.

Chief Garrity said that the 30-year-old man was displaying multiple weapons and threatened officers before officers shot the suspect.

"They shot him several times, I want to say anywhere from four-to-six times," said Marie Hernandez, who witnessed the shooting.

Hernandez said the man had a knife in a holster and was tased before being shot multiple times.

Police says officers rendered emergency first aid while waiting for the Fire Department to arrive. The man was transported to YRMC but his condition is not known at this time.

News 11 requested the police bodycam footage, but the request was immediately denied.

YPD says that an independent team of investigators has assumed the investigation into the incident.