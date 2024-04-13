Skip to Content
Local News

The City of Yuma celebrates it 110th birthday

KYMA
By ,
today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma celebrated their 110th birthday in the Historic Downtown Yuma on Saturday.

The event started at noon as city staff passed out the birthday cake to those who attended and there were food and drink vendors along Main Street.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls provided the opening remarks along with Wendy Lobeck McKay performing the national anthem.

In addition, there was a kid's zone where kids could play in a bouncy house, raffles, activities provided by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma Fire Department (YFD), and more.

Yuma became a city on April 7, 1914, and this was the first official city birthday party since the weeklong centennial celebration in 2014.

The event went until 6:00pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content