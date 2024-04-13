The City of Yuma celebrates it 110th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma celebrated their 110th birthday in the Historic Downtown Yuma on Saturday.

The event started at noon as city staff passed out the birthday cake to those who attended and there were food and drink vendors along Main Street.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls provided the opening remarks along with Wendy Lobeck McKay performing the national anthem.

In addition, there was a kid's zone where kids could play in a bouncy house, raffles, activities provided by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma Fire Department (YFD), and more.

Yuma became a city on April 7, 1914, and this was the first official city birthday party since the weeklong centennial celebration in 2014.

The event went until 6:00pm.