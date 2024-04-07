Skip to Content
Sixth and final day of the 72nd Annual Yuma County Fair

today at 11:17 AM
Published 11:36 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marks the sixth and final day of the 72nd Annual Yuma County Fair, starting at noon.

The carnival features a free miniature golf course, located between the 4H and FFA buildings, which is an all-day event.

In addition, there is also comedy music and magic shows at Guido's Family Stage, a wild west show at the eastside of the Theatre Building at 1:00pm, and more.

The fair will go until closing, but if you want to attend the fair, the ticket prices are as follows:

  • $7.00 for ages 13 and up.
  • $5.00 fpr ages six to 12.
  • Free for ages five and under.

To learn more about the events for Sunday's fair day, click here.

