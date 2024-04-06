Colorado River State Historic Park hosts Second Annual Haru Matsuri Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Historic Park hosted the Second Annual Haru Matsuri Festival Saturday morning.

The festival, which means "Spring Festival" in Japanese, took place at the park at 10:00am, and it was to celebrate the Asian and Pacific Islander cultures.

"I think it's really important to recognize all of the different cultures that we have [in America], really, and although we don't have a really large Asian culture [in Yuma], we do have a lot of folks that identify as Asian or Hawaiian, and it's just a great way to kind of educate the public that might not be familiar with the different cultures about the different cultures." Tammy Snook, Park Manager for the Colorado River State Historic Park

Several entertainment acts that participated in the festival include the Calexico Martial Arts Academy Celestial Lion Dance Team, the Masazumi Kai Koto & Shakuhachi Performance, the San Diego Kimono Club Demonstration, and more.

The festival goes until 6:00pm, with the Paradise Island Dancers closing out the festival.