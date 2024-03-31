Yuma firefighters rescue dog stuck in hole

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Video shows first responders with the Yuma Fire Department Station #4 removing a puppy that was stuck in a turtle den for an hour.



The crew was dispatched to the area of 18th Street and Naples Avenue last weekend.

"This call was pretty unusual. We don't usually get dispatched to dogs stuck in tortoise holes, but that night it went out as a dog rescue," said Kellan Trammel, one of the firefighters who helped rescue the dog.

Trammel says it took four crew members shoveling for an hour before they were able to locate the dog.

"We could hear it grunting and struggling under the ground and that's all that's all we could hear. We couldn't see it," Trammel described.

The dog was successfully removed with no injuries.