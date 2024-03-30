Skip to Content
Local News

Locals hunt for Easter eggs, benefitting child burn survivors

today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:08 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Third Annual Yuma Child Burn Survivors Easter Egg Hunt took place Saturday morning.

Child burn survivors, aged one to eight-years-old, participated in the hunt at Yuma Catholic High School starting at 10:30am.

Felly Ritchie, the event's coordinator, says there were about 3,000 eggs filled with candy hidden through the fields for children to hunt.

All proceeds went to the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation that helps children attend burn camp.

