City of San Luis offices closed for Cesar Chavez Day

today at 7:40 AM
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that their offices will close on April 1 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

According to a press release, while the regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, April 2, emergency services will remain available.

In addition, the City of San Luis said the Solid Waste Crew will collect trash on Tuesday and Thursday "only during the holiday period," and the Tuesday and Friday routes will take place on Wednesday and Friday.

The City of San Luis says if you make a utility payment, you can make payments using the following methods:

  • Online
  • Over the phone at 855-314-2095
  • A live operator 800-720-6847
  • Self-serving kiosk outside City Hall
  • Dropbox outside City Hall if you pay wih checks or money orders

The city says if you have a water or sewer emergency, "get in touch with the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

