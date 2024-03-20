One Book Yuma event features Melissa Sevigny

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) and the Yuma County Library are hosting the annual One Book Yuma event on Thursday.

The event will feature author and science journalist Melissa Sevigny who will discuss her new book titled Brave the Wild River.

The non-fiction book vividly portrays the remarkable journey of two female botanists as they explore the Grand Canyon in 1938.

Sevigny is a Tuscon native and her work has won numerous awards.

"It's always great to, kind of, get to see the community come together, and kind of just enjoy reading and get to meet with the author. It's one of the few times that we get to have someone come down here and, kind of, do this big event," said Julieta Calderon, Yuma Main Library Collection Services Manager.

Thursday, she will be at AWC at 2 p.m. and Yuma Main Library at 6 p.m.

The discussions will be followed by Q&A sessions and book signings.

Both events are free to attend.