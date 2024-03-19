AWC student awarded Arizona Artists Guild scholarship

Students can apply for awards through the Arizona Artists Guild Visual Arts Scholarship Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced that Studio Art major, Marilyn Garcia, was awarded an Arizona Artists Guild scholarship for her artwork.

Garcia was one of only two community college students chosen to receive scholarships this year through the Arizona Guild Visual Arts Scholarship Program.

She is the recipient of the Del Decil Scholarship Award for $1,000.

AWC said this is the third year its students received awards from the Arizona Artists Guild.

“I feel so honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Garcia. “When I learned I was selected for this award I couldn’t believe it. I did not think I would receive such an amazing opportunity to share my work along with so many great artists of Arizona.”

AWC said Garcia's artwork will be shown during the Arizona Artists Guild Presentation and Awards Ceremony in April in Phoenix.

She submitted three drawings using graphite pencils and said the pieces dive into feminine identity and self-reflection.

“I have been into art for as long as I can remember,” Garcia said. “Creating art can be so liberating, and it is so rewarding to complete a piece and be able to share it with my community. I’m a firm believer that art can transcend languages and borders across the world, and it is what connects us. I hope my work can connect and unite people anywhere in the world.”

Garcia said she plans to graduate with her associate degree this spring and will continue to pursue her bachelor's degree at Arizona State University.

AWC said Garcia will use the scholarship towards her tuition or expenses needed for school.

To view Garcia's portfolio, visit the Arizona Artists Guild website.