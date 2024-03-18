Local desalting plant to conduct alarm system test

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation's Yuma Desalting Plant (YDP) will conduct a test of their Chemical Release Alarm System this week.

In a press release, the test will take place on Thursday, March 21, between the hours of 11:00am and noon, for the alarm to be activated for "up to 20 minutes."

The Bureau says the test will be conducted "to verify that the plant’s emergency readiness system is fully operational to support evacuation and safety procedures in the event the facility experiences an incidental chemical release."

In addition, the test will involve "sounding the siren alarm multiple times to ensure the system is operating effectively," according to the Bureau.

To learn more about the upcoming alarm system test, read the press release below.