AWC to host leadHERship event in honor of Women’s History Month

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will host the leadHERship initiative next week in honor of Women's History Month.

In a press release, the event will take place at the San Luis Learning Center, located at 1340 N. 8th Avenue, on Monday, March 25, from 3:00pm to 4:30pm.

Charlene Fernandez, first panelist Maria Chavoya, second panelist

AWC says the event will focus on "Women in Leadership," and will feature "a distinguished panel of accomplished leaders who have shattered barriers and made significant contributions in their respective fields."

AWC announced the following panelists for the workshop:

Charlene Fernandez, USDA Rural Development State Director for Arizona

Maria Chavoya, AWC District Governing Board Member

Diana Gomez, Yuma County Public Health Services District Chief Health Officer

Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs

Diana Gomez, third panelist Reetika Dhawan, fourth panelist

"In the spirit of Women's History Month, leadHERship proudly spotlights the remarkable journeys and leadership prowess of four successful women in our community. This panel discussion serves as a dynamic platform to share inspiring narratives, tackle obstacles head-on, and offer insightful perspectives. Join us in this empowering discourse and be part of the collective journey towards a more empowered community." Dr. Sara Amani, Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

