Skip to Content
Local News

City of Somerton cancels food festival due to rain

By ,
today at 1:20 PM
Published 2:57 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton had to cancel the Food Festival at Council Avenue Park on Saturday.

The food festival started at 5:00pm and was supposed to end at midnight, but due to the rainstorm, it ended at 8:00pm.

Earlier that day, the City of Somerton hosted the Greater Days Parade, which occurred on Main Street at 8:30am, to honor the city's 106th anniversary.

Telemundo's Oswaldo Rivas emceed the event, and the festival featured two live performances prior to its cancellation: Ballet Folklorico Maya and Banda La 19.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content