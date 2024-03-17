City of Somerton cancels food festival due to rain

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton had to cancel the Food Festival at Council Avenue Park on Saturday.

The food festival started at 5:00pm and was supposed to end at midnight, but due to the rainstorm, it ended at 8:00pm.

Earlier that day, the City of Somerton hosted the Greater Days Parade, which occurred on Main Street at 8:30am, to honor the city's 106th anniversary.

Telemundo's Oswaldo Rivas emceed the event, and the festival featured two live performances prior to its cancellation: Ballet Folklorico Maya and Banda La 19.