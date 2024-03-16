Skip to Content
Yuma honors service members on Military Appreciation Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Military Appreciation Day returned to downtown Yuma this weekend after a three year hiatus.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma hosted the event on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Main Street.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet the K-9 unit, rescue unit, and the explosives teams.

"I think opportunities like this to engage with the community are excellent and I always look forward to them because there is a lot of mysticism, I think, about what the Marine Corps is even for the folks that live right by it. And so just us coming outside the gate and getting to interact with them, I think is a great way to really get to know them."

Gunnery Sgt. Scott Roguska, MCAS Yuma

The parachute team also landed during the opening ceremony.

