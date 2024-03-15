Keith and Mary Hudson, parents of American pop singer Katy Perry, spoke at a local school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students at Harvest Preparatory Academy received an encouraging message from a couple of special guests Friday.

The school held an assembly for Keith and Mary Hudson, parents of American pop singer Katy Perry.

The couple are renowned motivational speakers and shared an inspirational message with the 6th through 12th grade students.

"They need some encouragement because I know a lot of young people going through all kinds of stuff today," says Keith Hudson.

"And as a parent, you can see where they're gifted, you can see what direction they're going into, you just have to encourage them that in that area," says Mary Hudson.

If you would like to see them, the couple will be with Yuma's Champion Church for its Women's Conference this weekend.