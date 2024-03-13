Yuma Fight League will host its first ‘Fight Weekend’ event at the Paradise Casino

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League (YFL) will host its first Fight Weekend event at the Paradise Casino.

The combat sports event will feature amateur athletes competing in several styles of martial arts.

It will be a thrilling experience for fans but also a good way for aspiring athletes to prove themselves.

"We know that Yuma has a tradition of excellent fighters, athletes, fight fans and so we want to make sure we have a platform for inspiring, or aspiring fighters, local talent they just want to kind of get out there and do something different," said Chance Farrar, Director of Operations at YFL.

On Friday, March 15, you can check out submission grappling and on Saturday, March 16, there will be mixed martial arts.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 on presale and $30.00 at the door.

For tickets, visit https://www.yumafights.com/.