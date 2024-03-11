Relay for Life in Yuma County to help fight against cancer

Celebrate survivors, remember those we have lost, and fight back as a community to end cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Relay For Life of Yuma County is inviting all friends and families to the event Saturday Mar. 16 at Desert Sun Stadium to raise awareness for cancer survivors, patients and pay tribute to loved ones who suffered from the terrible disease.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 11 pm. and survivor check-in begins at 10 a.m.

Survivor and caregiver lap starts it off at 11:30 a.m.

Relay for Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event.

For more then 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

In 2024 roughly 2 million new cancer cases and over 600,000 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the U.S., with more than 13,000 expected to occur in Arizona.

Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans after heart disease.

This year's Relay for Life of Yuma County theme is Carnival for a Cure.

You can register free of charge for the relay here ahead of time or you can register the day of the relay and fill out the form.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Amber Thornton with Relay for Life of Yuma County says there are many ways money is raised.

"They fundraise throughout the whole year. We have teams that do takeovers at different restaurants throughout town. They have different fundraising events like at local churches, they sell luminarias. We have a relay raffle. So we have a different variety of ways that they do fundraise," says Thornton.

Thornton adds there will be much more to take advantage of at the relay, all while supporting an amazing cause.

"We will have teams selling things from snacks to bracelets and stickers and lots of yummy food, lemonade, barbecue tacos, lots of fun stuff," Thornton explains.

Luminarias are also a big part of the event.

They are white bags that line the track and honor every life touched by cancer.

Thornton says you can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it.

When you attend a relay event, you’ll see the luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to.

"You can also do them for a caregiver, someone that has walked alongside you with your event to honor them and thank them for their help during your journey as well," Thornton mentions.

After dark, relay participants share an emotional moment when each luminaria is lit in remembrance of the individuals fighting or who have fought cancer.

Then together, a moment of silence is taken to remember the loved ones they’re dedicated to.

The suggested donation for luminarias is $10 a bag. You can purchase them in advance or on site the day of.

This year the organization is using something a little different to hold down the bags instead of sand.

"We're actually inviting the public to do a canned food drive and bring out canned food to our relay when you come in because there's no entry fee," says Thornton. "So just bring the canned food with you and we'll be using those canned foods to weigh down the luminarias through the evening. And then they'll be donated to the Community Food Bank at the end of the weekend."

This event is close to the heart for Thornton because her family has been affected by cancer.

"Everyone has their own personal reason to relay. I personally lost three grandparents within 13 months to cancer, and so I relay for them," Thornton explains. "And then my brother was diagnosed at the age of 30 and so he is a survivor. So I also relay for him. So it's mixed emotions for our family. It's mixed emotions for everyone that's out there."

Relay for Life of Yuma County raised over $91,000 in 2023.

This year's goal is $100,000 and so far over $63,000 has been raised.

What to bring:

Sunscreen

Hat

Sunglasses

Umbrella (Relay is rain or shine)

Extra Clothes

Comfortable Shoes & Extra Shoes

Cash for shopping.

If you would like more information, click here. It's more than a walk, it's relay for life.