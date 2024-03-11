Skip to Content
City of Yuma Councilman in need of a new kidney

Michael Shelton
By ,
today at 10:12 AM
Published 10:17 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Yuma Council Member Michael Shelton has spent the majority of his life in Arizona.

Shelton was Assistant to the Yuma City Administrator for Communications and Public Affairs, worked for Rural Metro as Public Affairs Manager and has been part of the City of Yuma City Council for the last nine years. 

Shelton had received a kidney transplant back in 2011 and is now in need of a new one. He has been looking for a O positive donor since the middle of last year.

