AWC and Pipeline AZ provide a platform for students to find a career post-grad

Pipeline AZ launches enhanced community college dashboard to address the needs of students, job seekers, and employers statewide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said the updated AWC Pipeline dashboard is designed to streamline the career exploration and planning processes through a personalized experience to the user's needs.

Pipeline AZ is an Arizona career development and job skills exploration platform that launched a community college dashboard.

This dashboard provides a step-by-step guide and helps students throughout their academic journey, AWC said.

It assists students from the enrollment process to program completion, and eventually into the workforce.

AWC said the dashboard provides a variety of new features for students to have access to that can make their career planning experience easier.

Here are the key features of the updated dashboard:

Career Interest Assessment: Facilitates students’ exploration and discovery of programs and career paths in Arizona that align their educational journey with their desired professional goals.



Digital Job Match Profile: Streamlines the creation of professional resumes by identifying acquired skills from academic coursework or prior work experiences. This feature enables students to continually update their profiles, ensuring they are ready to take on the new challenges of the job market.

Next Steps Checklist: Supports students in formulating and fulfilling their education and career action plans, guaranteeing comprehensive assistance throughout their journey.

Progress Bar: Students can monitor their advancement toward educational and career objectives, furnishing explicit guidance to achieve predefined milestones effectively.

Explore AZ Industry Section: Highlights curated content from Arizona employers with support to aid students in making informed decisions about their prospective career paths.

The AWC Pipeline is designed to support and better equip students to choose their own educational and career pathways.

“This updated user-focused experience makes it easier than ever for students to explore different careers, and take intentional action towards accomplishing their career goals,” said Katherine Adams, Senior Vice President of Pipeline AZ. “The dashboard integrates education and industry for over 155,000 Arizona students, job seekers, and employers across Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Pinal, and Yuma Counties, allowing students to outline career paths aligned with their aspirations and the needs of their local economy.”

To learn more as a job seeker, employer, partner, or community supporter, visit: www.pipelineaz.com.