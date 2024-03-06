YRMC unveils memorial for lives lost to COVID-19

Memorial honors patients and YRMC staff who either lost their lives to COVID-19 or battled the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said it unveiled the COVID Memorial which is dedicated to people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

A small ceremony was hosted on Monday evening at YRMC.

Two ICU employees, who were survivors of lengthy COVID-19 hospital stays, performed the unveiling of the memorial's plaque, said YRMC.

YRMC said the observance honored patients and provided a healing moment for the healthcare heroes.

Alfredo Gonzalez, RN, spoke about his experience of fighting COVID-19 in the same ICU where he had cared for his patients.

“As a patient, I personally give thanks for the compassion my workmates had toward me as they took care of me.” Gonzalez shared. “I was happy to go home. And, I was eager to come back and help out.”

The memorial was funded by the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center and sits by the Heart Center entrance on the northwest corner of the YRMC hospital campus.

YRMC said the memorial features an internally lit art structure and is surrounded by seating and serene desert landscaping.

There are more than 800 laser-cut stars that spotlight twinkling stars on the ground at night.

Each star illuminated represents a life that was lost to COVID-19.

YRMC said it is also a nod to the temporary memorial created in 2020 by YRMC's ICU staff.

Everyone is welcome to visit the COVID Memorial.

This memorial is only a short walk from the main visitor parking garage.