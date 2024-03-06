YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready for a message of hope.

The God Loves You Frontera Tour is coming to Yuma.

The tour travels along the United States' southern border with a message of hope from Franklin Graham and live performances by popular Christian music artists.

The show was in Tuscon Tuesday night with over 12,000 in attendance.

"The president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association just hopes to bring some clarity about what it means to live in these days, really difficult days for a lot of people. So to have the opportunity to bring a message of hope is something we are interested in doing" said Steve Rhoads, Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The event will be on the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is free to attend.