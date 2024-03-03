Skip to Content
Local News

Locals and visitors attend third and final day of Midnight at the Oasis

By ,
today at 4:08 PM
Published 4:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents and winter visitors attended the third and final day of the 31st Annual Midnight at the Oasis on Sunday.

The event started at 9:00am at Desert Sun Stadium, with the gates opening at 8:00am, where people got to see people's classic cars for the final time.

Entrants and sponsors participated in the Sunday Awards Brunch at 11:00am, where they announced the winners whose car earned the top honors.

They also named the winner of 1977 Stingray Corvette: William Negroni. Not only that, they unveiled the car to be raffled off at next year's Midnight at the Oasis: a 1967 Ford Galaxie 500.

The event lasted until 1:00pm. If you want to participate in the raffle for the Galaxie, click here.

