Yuma man arrested for theft and damage on Barry M. Goldwater Range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a man Tuesday in response to thefts and criminal damage that occurred on the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

In a press release, YCSO was contacted by the United States Marine Corps Criminal Investigations Division on February 21 about the incidents. During the course of the joint investigations, both agencies identified the suspect as a 53-year-old Yuma man.

On Tuesday, following the suspect's identity, YCSO says they served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in the area of E. County 13th Street in Wellton.

YCSO says the agencies searched the residence and found the following items that were reported as stolen:

Large generators

Optima batteries

Military vehicle batteries

They also found 20.95 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 0.8 grams of cocaine, and other items of drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms. All items were seized.

Following the arrest, the suspect was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

Three counts of Theft, Criminal Trespass, Burglary

18 counts of Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense

Two counts of Posession of Dangerous

One count of Narcotic Drug Violation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.