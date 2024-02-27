Skip to Content
Local News

Gowan Science Academy gets A plus recognition

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gowan Science Academy received the Arizona Education Foundation A+ School of Excellence Award.

The school provides a fast-paced, rigorous curriculum for kindergarten through eighth-grade students focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

When being considered for this award, schools are evaluated in several categories including leadership, assessment data, school culture, and community involvement.

"What this award does is really reaffirms the hard work that our teachers do every day, our students come ready to learn every day, thanks to their amazing families, and our community really supports our entire school," said Jamie Haines, Principal at Gowan Science Academy.

After winning this award, schools can reapply in four years.

Gowan Science Academy's Principal said they'll aim to win it again.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content