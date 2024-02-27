Gowan Science Academy gets A plus recognition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gowan Science Academy received the Arizona Education Foundation A+ School of Excellence Award.

The school provides a fast-paced, rigorous curriculum for kindergarten through eighth-grade students focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

When being considered for this award, schools are evaluated in several categories including leadership, assessment data, school culture, and community involvement.

"What this award does is really reaffirms the hard work that our teachers do every day, our students come ready to learn every day, thanks to their amazing families, and our community really supports our entire school," said Jamie Haines, Principal at Gowan Science Academy.

After winning this award, schools can reapply in four years.

Gowan Science Academy's Principal said they'll aim to win it again.