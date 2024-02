YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An RV caught on fire Sunday afternoon, and the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to the scene.

Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department

According to Rural Metro, the fire broke out at around noon in the area of South Avenue A near Somerton.

RMFD says the fire started around the refrigerator and no injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department

However, RMFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.