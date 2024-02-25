Locals visits Yuma Territorial Prison After Dark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area hosted the Visit Yuma Territorial Prison After Dark event Saturday night.

The prison gates opened at 6:00pm, and those who attended got their pictures taken with prisoners and had a Fuzzy Scorpion Mocktail to drink.

The attendees also toured the prison, from the museum and theater to the cell block area. According to the manager of the Territorial Prison, Yanna Kruse, the attendees were also asked to participate in a scavenger hunt.

"We have a special situation, and we're requesting your assistance, and that is that we have received word that prisoners are attempting to escape...The only only clues to their whereabouts are the riddles [on a sheet of paper we provided]. We're hoping you'll be able to help us find them. I'll give you some hints. I'd look carefully in the cells if I were you." Yanna Kruse, Manager of the Yuma Territorial Prison Park.

One of the cells Kruse mentioned was the Dark Cell, where attendees can see people communicate with the ghosts and souls of those who were in the prison. In addition, attendees visited the prison's cemetery not only as part of the scavenger hunt, but also to see those who, according to Kruse, are permanently imprisoned.

The event lasted until 8:00pm.