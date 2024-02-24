Skip to Content
Town of Wellton hosts annual Pioneer Day and Fiesta

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Town of Wellton's Parks and Recreation hosted their annual Pioneer Day and Fiesta Saturday morning.

The event started at 10:00am with a parade starting on Los Angeles Avenue, and going all the way to Butterfield Park and Wellton Community Center.

Marjorie Rockwell served as this year's grand marshall as the theme for the event was "Wild Wild West."

Local law enforcement agencies, such as the Somerton Police Department (SPD), and local groups, such as Wellton Pickleball Club, also participated in the parade.

Following that, there was fiesta at Butterfield Park, where attendees visited informational booths, grab some food at local and non-local vendors, play games, and more.

The event lasted until 3:00pm.

