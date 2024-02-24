Skip to Content
Local woman organizes “Beautiful Yuma Project” to clean up trash

KYMA
today at 1:02 PM
Published 12:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Carolyn McKeown, a social worker and a contestant in the upcoming Mrs. Arizona Pageant, is on a mission to make Yuma more beautiful. 

McKeown is organizing the "Beautiful Yuma Project," a volunteer initiative to clean up trash and debris on the streets of Yuma.

The first clean-up project took place this Saturday from 10:00am to 12:00pm near the Alarcon Shopping Center on 3E, across from the Marine Base.

Volunteers focused on cleaning up the trash along the fence line on the east side of the base.

McKeown plans to organize more cleanup projects once a month in different areas of Yuma.

