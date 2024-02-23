2024 BBQ & Brew Festival kicks off this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Make your weekend plans to attend the 2024 BBQ & Brew Festival in Downtown Yuma.

Competitors from all around the country make their way to Yuma to compete in this barbecue showdown.

The two-day event kicks off Friday night and features mouthwatering barbecue, live country music, and ice-cold brews.

"Just the smells, the aroma of everything. You've got all different types of meats cooking, it's just like you're in barbeque heaven out here. I think my favorite part of this whole thing is getting together with everybody that loves barbeque. I mean we're all alike-minded. We just like barbeque and it's all different kinds of barbeque. So we're not in competition with anybody we just like to serve you guys good food," says John and Sherry, the owners of the Smokin Hen House.

The event continues Saturday from noon to 9:00 p.m. and is free to attend.