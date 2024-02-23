Skip to Content
Local News

2024 BBQ & Brew Festival kicks off this weekend

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 4:37 PM
Published 4:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Make your weekend plans to attend the 2024 BBQ & Brew Festival in Downtown Yuma.

Competitors from all around the country make their way to Yuma to compete in this barbecue showdown.

The two-day event kicks off Friday night and features mouthwatering barbecue, live country music, and ice-cold brews.

"Just the smells, the aroma of everything. You've got all different types of meats cooking, it's just like you're in barbeque heaven out here. I think my favorite part of this whole thing is getting together with everybody that loves barbeque. I mean we're all alike-minded. We just like barbeque and it's all different kinds of barbeque. So we're not in competition with anybody we just like to serve you guys good food," says John and Sherry, the owners of the Smokin Hen House.

The event continues Saturday from noon to 9:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content