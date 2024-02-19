Local acrobatics team competes in Las Vegas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dazzler Acrobatics team traveled to Las Vegas to compete in the Las Vegas Mega Meet over the weekend.

According to sources, the Dazzlers are the first team from Arizona to participate in the competition. They competed as a "level 4" on the vault, tumble track and team floor routine, where they earned fifth place.

"This is a major accomplishment as it is their very first competition of this season. Coaches Alli Bohner and Myriah Farrar were both extremely proud of their team," the source said.

"This is just the beginning. I left Las Vegas so proud of this young team. I cannot wait for what these athletes will accomplishment in the future. Our next competition is Palm Springs in May, so we will be training hard and participating in local performances to better prepare ourselves." Alli Bohner, coach

If anyone is interested in becoming a Dazzler Acrobatic, contact the Dancers Workshop in Yuma at (928) 314-3262 or visit their website.