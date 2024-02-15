Locals get new goalposts

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New goalposts have been added to a park in Calexico after locals asked the city for new ones.

Soccer teams in Calexico can now play ball with these new goalposts at Cordova Park located by Clinton Avenue and Meadows Drive.

The City of Calexico approved half a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act for this project.

Calexico's mayor pro-tem said around 3,000 kids play soccer during the season and now they will be playing with these new additions.

“I am really happy to see that for the first time in years, the city is actually taking investments and recreation seriously. Soccer clubs and associations here local have actually raised money to buy brand-new porterias themselves. However, I believe that the city itself is responsible for providing these services to the people we are just really happy that we can offer that to the residents of Calexico," stated Mayor Pro tem Gilberto Manzanarez.

The package was approved back in September and has more in store like a brand new baseball field.