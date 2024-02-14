Skip to Content
Local News

San Luis Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new fire station

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 8:11 PM
Published 8:22 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station on Wednesday.

The Fire Chief said the new facility will reduce response times for the east side of the city.

"So when we talked to the city our city administration they also knew that we needed to have a fire station on the east side so we can decrease those response times and provide the best services to the residents out on the east side of the city," said Angel Ramirez, San Luis Fire Chief.

Ramirez said this was just phase one of the build and that phase two should break ground sometime next year.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content