San Luis Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new fire station

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station on Wednesday.

The Fire Chief said the new facility will reduce response times for the east side of the city.

"So when we talked to the city our city administration they also knew that we needed to have a fire station on the east side so we can decrease those response times and provide the best services to the residents out on the east side of the city," said Angel Ramirez, San Luis Fire Chief.

Ramirez said this was just phase one of the build and that phase two should break ground sometime next year.