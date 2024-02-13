Skip to Content
ADOT to close lanes near Yuma next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced they will close northbound and southbound lanes on US 95 near Yuma.

In a press release, the closures will happen on Tuesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 22, from 8:00am to 4:00pm, in the following areas:

  • US 95 at milepost 51 (Tuesday, February 20)
  • US 95 at milepost 59 (Thursday, February 22)

ADOT says this is for utility work, and that drivers should expect a 15 minute road closure throughout the day and that flagger will direct traffic.

In addition, ADOT is asking drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

