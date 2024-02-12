City of San Luis offices to close on President’s Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis have announced that their offices will close in observance of President's Day.

In a press release, the offices wil be closed on Monday, February 19, and will be open on Tuesday, February 20. However, emergency services will remain available.

The press release says trash collection will be rescheduled from Monday and Thursday to Tuesday and Thursday. In addtion, Tuesday and Friday trash collection will take place on Wednesday and Friday.

The city says if you need to make a utility payment, use the following options:

Online

Over the phone: (855-314-2095)

Call a live operator: (800) 720-6847

Self-serving kiosk outside City Hall

If you will pay with checks or money orders, anyone can use the dropbox outside City Hall, according to the press release. All payments will be posted the following day.

If you have a water or sewer emergency, get in touch with the Police Department Communications Division at (928) 341-2420.