Local high school students compete in SkillsUSA regional competition

Region One includes AWC, Antelope Union High School, and middle school students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said more than 360 Career and Technical Education students competed in the SkillsUSA Region One competition.

The competition happened from Thursday, February 1 to Friday, February 2 at Arizona Western College (AWC).

Students were able to compete in 40 events to show their skills in areas such as stagecraft, prepared speech, job interviews, video production, welding, automotive technologies, and many more.

“For me, SkillsUSA is about being able to meet different people, getting to experience new things, and learning so much,” SkillsUSA State Secretary and KHS senior Hunter Daniels said. “It’s been a good growth experience for me. I’m excited for the state competition this year and I’m going for gold.”

According to YUHSD, approximately 80 percent of the students who participated in regionals advanced to the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.

The conference will be in Phoenix on Feb. 28-29.