Failed recall for President of GESD board

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The President of the Gadsden Elementary School District #32 Board recently faced a possible recall election that challenged his position on the board.

But we've learned the recall didn't gather enough signatures to move forward.

The recall initiative was led by local resident Mark Concha, who petitioned for Luis Márquez's removal from the district.

Concha had 120 days to collect 777 signatures from eligible voters within the district.

Concha collected almost 900 signatures and submitted them to the Yuma County Recorder's office.

However, upon validation, only 128 signatures were deemed valid.

“Well it’s a dead issue right now, they didn’t have enough signatures accepted so there's no recall election now it's not gonna happen unless 777 signatures are turned in," said Tom Hurt, Yuma County Superintendent's Office.

“My priority is to continue with the education that academic level that we have. Being one of the… I mean number one in the county this year… that says a lot about our district," said Luis Marquez, President of the Gadsden School District Board.

The Superintendent’s Office said anyone can request a recall petition and that Concha can launch another recall effort if he wants to.

We did reach out to Concha for comment but our voicemails were left unanswered.