Calexico PD responds to refugees attacking NYPD officers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) issued a statement Friday night regarding the refugees attacking two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and their placement on a bus to Calexico following the attack.

"The Calexico Police Department is deeply saddened by the incident that resulted in the injury of our fellow officers from the NYPD. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery. Violence against law enforcement officers is an affront to the principles of justice and the safety of our communities.

As a law enforcement agency, we are committed to upholding the rights and safety of all Calexico residents. We understand the concerns raised by the community regarding this incident, and we want to assure our residents and visitors that their safety is our top priority.

The individuals involved in the incident have been placed on a bus to Calexico, and we want to emphasize that the Calexico Police Department is fully prepared to handle any related matters. We are working diligently to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to address the situation and to maintain the safety and security of our community.

The Calexico Police Department is actively cooperating with relevant authorities to gather more information about the incident and to determine the appropriate course of action. We remain committed to transparency and open communication with the public, and updates will be provided as more details become available.

Our community's strength lies in unity, and we encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Calexico Police Department. Together, we can ensure the continued safety and well-being of everyone in our city."

Armando Orozco, Interim Police Chief, Calexico Police Department