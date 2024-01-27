Carefire Village Resort hosts Cool January Classic Car Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Carefree Village Resort (CVR) hosted the 2nd Annual Cool January Classic Car Show this weekend.

The event took place from 11:00am to 2:00pm at CVR, located at 3900 S. Avenue 8 1/2E, on Saturday, but there was a "Cruising the Village" parade that took place at 10:30am.

The event was free to the public and featured guest judges including KYMA's Melissa Zaremba and Samantha Byrd, and City Councilwoman Carol Smith. There was also a food truck, a live DJ and an awards ceremony.

The event ended at 2:00pm, but there is a sock hop at 7:00pm. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Yuma.