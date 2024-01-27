Skip to Content
Local News

Carefire Village Resort hosts Cool January Classic Car Show

KYMA
By , ,
today at 12:20 PM
Published 12:43 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Carefree Village Resort (CVR) hosted the 2nd Annual Cool January Classic Car Show this weekend.

The event took place from 11:00am to 2:00pm at CVR, located at 3900 S. Avenue 8 1/2E, on Saturday, but there was a "Cruising the Village" parade that took place at 10:30am.

The event was free to the public and featured guest judges including KYMA's Melissa Zaremba and Samantha Byrd, and City Councilwoman Carol Smith. There was also a food truck, a live DJ and an awards ceremony.

The event ended at 2:00pm, but there is a sock hop at 7:00pm. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content