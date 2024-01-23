WEB EXCLUSIVE: “Shark Tank” Season 16 casting for local entrepreneurs

Shark Tank encouraging local entrepreneurs to join its 16th season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The casting team for ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" has begun a nationwide search for a group of aspiring entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators ahead of its 16th season.

According to a press release, those who participate can present their products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of "landing an investment and invaluable mentorship."

"Whether that's backing for bringing a prototype to the next stage or to fulfill a purchase order or to go international. Shark Tank accepts and looks for companies from all walks of life in different stages of business." Mindy Zemrak, Casting Director for "Shark Tank"

When asked what kind of entrepreneurs or companies are looking for, Zemrak says they are "looking for confident, passionate entrepreneurs who have a business or product that they want to take to the next level."

"50% business, 50% backstory"

Zemrak shares four tips for entrepreneurs to help make them stand out during the application process:

Let them know how your product or your business is different or unique from any others that may be out there.

Know your numbers. If you are a brand new startup and you're pre-revenue, let them know that. It's okay if you don’t have to have numbers when applying for "Shark Tank."

Charisma. Show them the energy and passion and excitement about what you created.

Tell them your backstory, whether that's about your personal journey or relates to that of your business or your product.

"'Shark Tank' is 50% about your business or your product, 50% about your backstory and your journey," Zemrak added.

"Kind of the sweet spot and really the driving force behind Shark Tank are those smaller companies that are maybe local and want to get to that next level, whether that be state, or national, hopefully global expansion. Everyone has to start somewhere. So we really encourage all the local entrepreneurs in small communities to apply because you just truly never know what the Sharks are looking for." Mindy Zemrak, Casting Director for "Shark Tank"

Casting for Season 16 of "Shark Tank" will be going on until mid-July, and if you want to participate and showcase your product or company, click here.

"Shark Tank" will also be having open casting calls all over the country and will be announcing the participating cities soon.

Apply to the show as soon as you can and represent the Yuma community!