29th Annual Yuma Home & Garden Show taking place this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 29th Annual Yuma Home & Garden Show is happening this weekend.

The three-day event started on Friday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm, at the Yuma Civic Center, located at 1440 West Desert Hills Drive.

The show's manager, Bart Ross, shares a couple of reasons why the show is important for the City of Yuma.

"One, it brings new products to bare in the community. The second of all, it brings stimulation to business here as well. There's a lot of local businesses here [that] come and market their local talents as well as their products here at the show to increase their business and their volume in their stores as well as bring new product." Bart Ross, show manager

In addition, those who attend can talk to licensed contractors, shop for products never seen before at show discounts, win cash and prizes, see crafters, attend Master Gardeners and Garden Club seminars, and more.

The third and final day will take place at the Civic Center on Sunday, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.