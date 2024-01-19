Murder suspect plea deal accepted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects accused of murdering a 27-year-old barber in Somerton back in May 2022 appeared in court on Friday and his plea deal was accepted by the judge.

The latest plea deal brings 34-year-old Joshua Cota's charge down from first-degree murder to second-degree murder.

Meaning that now instead of facing life in prison, he faces only 20 years behind bars.

The courtroom was packed with lots of emotion from the family of the victim, 27-year-old Leo Melendez, as Judge Claudia Gonzalez accepted the plea deal.

Melendez who was a barber in Somerton was shot to death in May of 2022 in his garage where he cut hair.

The victim's mother said she is outraged.

"I feel very disappointed and I am very afraid because I have horrible post-traumatic stress. The way he murdered him. Coming into my house... killing him from behind... while I was right there. It horrifies me that this person could be back on the streets," said Edith Martinez, the victim's mother.

Joshua Cota's sentencing is scheduled for February 16.

There are two other suspects involved in this case, Cota’s brother, Gregorio Cota, and Johnny Valenzuela.

Both have pending court cases.