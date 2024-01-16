Skip to Content
Local man creates GoFundMe to help his brother

GoFundMe
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man has created a GoFundMe to help his brother, Edwin, and his family after their home in Missouri caught on fire.

According to the GoFundMe, the fire occurred on Tuesday in Milo, Missouri, where their home, belongings and car "burned to the ground."

Sources say Edwin and his family left Yuma last year to pursue their dream of purchasing a plot of land to live off of, "and wanted to farm and raise their own food along with using a well for water and solar panels for energy."

If anyone wants to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

