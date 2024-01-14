AdvoKATE hosts 2nd Annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AdvoKATE Foundation hosted the 2nd Annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational Saturday night.

The event, which started at 7:00pm at the Snider Auditorium at Yuma High School (YHS), was to honor the life of Kate Campa by raising awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.

Along with Kate's Dream Team, performers from YHS, Cibola High School (CHS), San Luis High School (SLHS), Dancer's Workshop, and more participated in the event.

"This is really bringing an entire community all in one event. [The audience] gets to see the partnership with studios, high schools, and it's amazing to watch and to see how everything comes together and just simply to dance, and to continue our fine arts programs." Lillian Campa, President and Founder of AdvoKate

In addition, Yuma native Monica Ramirez was the guest performer performed the final song of the night, Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero," which Campa said kicks off their next event, the February Dance Challenge.

If you didn't attend the event, you can watch the livestream, split into three parts, HERE, HERE and HERE.