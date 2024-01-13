Skip to Content
Art in the Park returns to Yuma for the weekend

KYMA
today at 11:35 AM
Published 12:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Art in the Park Festival, presented by the Yuma Art Center, returned to Yuma over the weekend.

The Art in the Park, which started on Friday at Gateway Park, is an alfresco fine arts festival featuring dozens of local and regional artists.

There is live music, lawn games and a variety of art displays for attendees to see at the park.

The event started at 10:00am and will end at 5:00pm, and admission is $1.00 per person. For children, age six-years-old and under, can enter the event for free. Leashed dogs are also welcome.

