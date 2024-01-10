Yuma MatchMasters to host Territorial Prison Breakout

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article previously stated the event will take place at the Yuma Territorial Prison but we have been told it will not take place at that location. For more information, go to yumamatchmasters.com.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma MatchMasters is hosting the 2024 Territorial Prison Breakout this weekend.

Starting on Friday at 7:30 am and going until Sunday, January 14, the event will have a 12-stage match, according to the organization.

There will also be a three-stage warm-up match on Friday morning and after, and will be a first come, first served match.

In addition, there will also be a cowboy fast draw match that will occur on Friday, but the main match will be scored using a Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) scoring system, and shooters must be present for the match to win awards.

