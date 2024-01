YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting the annual Medjool Date Festival on Saturday, January 6.

The nationally recognized event features an array of date fruit treats made by local growers in the region.

The festival takes place on Main Street from 10:00am through 9:00pm.

Attendees can also enjoy local live music, celebrity chef demonstrations and community performances.