Yuma residents share their New Year’s resolutions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New year, new resolutions, and new expectations. Residents in Yuma County are set to ring in 2024.

Residents around the community enjoyed the first day of the new year walking around Yuma Palms Mall and the Historic Downtown District.

Many felt a sense of optimism for the community, hoping for better things to come. One grandmother, Monique Gallo, said that spending more quality time with her family was her top priority for 2024.

"We have our granddaughters... so we're taking them to the movies and then we're going bowling," Gallo spoke.

While health was at the top of most people's list, getting into a routine was the hardest part. Gallo recently started off her New Year's resolution during the holidays in hopes of living a better lifestyle.

"I quit smoking for one thing. I quit right before Christmas. I just hope that this year is more prosperous than last year," Gallo shared.

Her granddaughter, Trinity, who is visiting Yuma from San Diego, says that coming to Yuma for the holidays has been a great experience for her and her sister.

"It's been fun to see our grandparents and have fun with them...playing games...board games...cards," Tiffany spoke.

Gallo says that everyone in our community can have a great 2024 if we all do our part.

"Be friendly...be nice to everyone. Life is too short to be too serious. go with the flow and have fun," Gallo shared.